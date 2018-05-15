On Her Birthday, Let's Take A Look At Madhuri's Timeless Style

Just when Bollywood was getting rather regressive in terms of fashion, the forever effervescent Madhuri Dixit-Nene stepped in and subconsciously took charge of the style domain. The diva with a zillion dollar smile not only gained popularity because of her iconic individualistic attires in the movie but also raised the bars for her fellow actresses.

The power-packed performer and gracious dancer, Madhuri is one of the top ten fashionistas from Bollywood. Today's divas still follow and get inspired by her stunning outfits that she donned in her movies.

From being a traditional bride, girl-next-door to a badass femme fatale, Madhuri has sported all the looks like a pro. She made it all seem like a cakewalk. On her 51st birthday, let's just sit back and admire her classic beauty and cultivated style.

1. The Emerald Green Lehenga From Devdas

Ace designer Neeta Lulla designed this iconic green lehenga for Madhuri Dixit. This beautiful traditional attire was adorned with intricate embroidery and the diva was bedecked in heavy gold jewellery.

2. The Iconic Orange Sari From Beta

Who can forget the 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' orange and copper sari that Madhuri donned in a dance number with Anil Kapoor? This smoking hot outfit became as famous as her dance and a number of Bollywood divas have been inspired by this sari thereafter.

3. The Traditional Meets Modern Look From Dedh Ishqiya

While she maintained a traditional look in Dedh Ishqiya, Madhuri gave her desi avatar, a contemporary touch by donning pastel shades, sporting minimal jewellery, and wearing sunglasses.

4. The Quirky Look From Tezaab

Madhuri popularised the fun and flirty vibrant wear in 'Ek Do Teen' song that featured off-shoulder pink blouse and multicoloured skirt. The diva also accessorized her look in this super sensational number with diamond jewellery and her yellow scarf was simply unmissable.

5. The Femme Fatale In Pukar

Madhuri wore western outfits in her movie with equal aplomb. In a dance number, 'Que Sera Sera' with Prabhu Deva, she rocked this all-black body-hugging outfit and accentuated it with a metallic belt and killer boots.