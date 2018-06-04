OMG! What Style Statement Is Priyanka Repeating Again And Again?

You know what Priyanka Chopra is doing one thing repeatedly other than being spotted with Nick Jonas? Your answer is wrong if you think it is travelling! Your guess is also very wrong if you are feeling that she is wearing the same clothes over and over again.

So, while we were ignoring it for a long time, we found her opt for a repeated accessory. Yes, miss PeeCee sported those cat-eye frames for the umpteenth time.

We wonder why she has been repeating those frames again and again?

Is it because she has got numbers and thought, 'oh cat-eye frames can serve as my spectacles and a stylish accessory too'? Or has her stylist suggested her to wear these frames and nothing other than this? Or has somebody special told her? Or is it some kind of a good luck charm? Or is she about to do a movie in which she has to sport such a look? Who knows!

But what we know is that she is making us want to go running and buy those cat-eyed frames NOW! And Piggy Chops seems to have a collection of that.

Sometimes, those frames become small and pink, sometimes those specs become large and printed, and sometimes those become white and pointed.

No matter what the colour or size, the common thing is that her style of frame doesn't change. We love her frames, yet we are still curious to know why only these frames? It is not even as if these frames have just come into the market. In fact, we can trace back the origins of these frames to way back in the 70s.

Though we must say we are loving all her looks, but soon this cat-eye avatar can get boring. Here are a few of her cat-eyed looks:

1. Priyanka Chopra In Roberi & Fraud Shades

Well, to be very honest, we were a bit disappointed to see her in this embellished Chanel flared jumpsuit. Her outfit was smashing cool, but then that ponytail hairdo was a bit weird. But of course, the star attraction was Roberi & Fraud sleek pale pink shades that accentuated her look.

2. Priyanka Chopra in Vogue X Gigi Eyewear

We thought Priyanka looked pretty cute in this yellow sweater top by Ganni and Frame jeans. However, what added layers of drama to her look was her leopard printed and black Vogue X Gigi Eyewear.

3. Priyanka Chopra in Illesteva

Oh! She totally wooed us here in her ruffled figure-hugging purple Vivienne Westwood dress and pointed Christian Louboutin pointed leather pumps. But clearly, she wouldn't have looked that great had it not been for her Illesteva white matrix-inspired cat-eyed shades.