    Banita Sandhu’s Latest Vibrant Graphic Printed Dress Price Can Buy You A New Phone; Know It’s Worth Inside!

    By
    |

    Banita Sandhu's Instagram game has always been fabulous and attractive. Whenever she shares a picture on her feed, it's always worth-noticing and takes internet by storm. Sometimes, it's her spectacular outfit that totally leaves us speechless, sometimes it's her eye-catching makeup, that does all the talking. This time, it's her quirky and funky dress that grabbed our eyeballs. Recently, the October actress shared a couple of pictures from her photoshoot that showed her dressed in a vibrant graphic printed dress. Well, you'll be surprised to know the price of her dress and guess what, it can buy you a new phone. So, let us take a close look at her dress and find its actual price.

    So, in the latest picture, Banita Sandhu was seen flaunting swag in a half loose-sleeved turtle-neck T-shirt dress, which was accentuated by vibrant multi-hued original artwork from Richard Phillips. Her oversized mini scuba dress came from the label Pyer Moss and cost $350, which is INR 25,577 approximately. She teamed her colourful graphic printed dress with blue flip flop sandals that came from Joseph's label. The Sardar Udham Singh actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings from Aqwaa that went well with her look.

    Her makeup game was equally amazing. With the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Banita slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled round brows, kohled eyes, eye-popping pink eye shadow, mascara, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Eternal Beauty actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a braided tail and looked fabulous.

    We absolutely loved this vibrant dress of Banita Sandhu. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Banita Sandhu's Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 13:00 [IST]
    Close