Banita Sandhu's Peppy And Cool Colour-pop Eye Makeup Could Be Your Go-To Party Look In Spring Season

As we step into the spring season, it's time to brighten up your skin with colourful makeup. From pastel eye shadow colours to vibrant lipsticks, the season is all about going playful with colours and flaunting peppy makeup look. Wearing pop coloured makeup might make you uncomfortable and overdone but the bright lovely shades can really bring out an extreme beautiful version of you. Don't believe us? Then you got to see the latest look of Banita Sandhu to lift up your spring mood.

Recently, the October actress took to her Instagram feed to share a picture of herself, sporting stunning eye-popping makeup look, which was highlighted by pastel pink eye shadow and black winged eye liner. She looked extremely gorgeous and you should definitely take inspiration from her as her this peppy makeup could be your go-to party look in the beautiful Spring season. Scroll down as we talk about her makeup look in detail.

So, on International Women's day, Banita Sandhu shared a picture, where she was seen sporting colour-pop eye makeup look that caught all our attention. Her eye makeup was highlighted by pastel pink eye shadow while the black winged eyeliner added edge to her look. To create the look, she opted for bright pastel pink colour from the eye shadow palette and dipped the flat eye shadow brush in it. Starting from the inner corner of her eyes, the actress applied the eye shadow over her lids, forming a semi-circle by extending it to the outer corner of her eyes. She applied good 2 to 3 coats of it to brighten it and get the perfect shade. Banita then picked the black eyeliner and created a thin line on her upper lash line, close to eyelashes. She extended the line to create the perfect wing. Her colour-pop eye shadow and winged eyeliner made for the perfect combination to flaunt. The diva then applied black kohl softly on the half part of her waterline.

Coming to the rest part of her makeup, Banita went for a minimal yet clean base and slightly contoured her cheekbones, which was also highlighted by a tint of pink blush. Her brows were properly filled and well-defined. Lastly, with a light pink lipstick, she wrapped her look.

Banita Sandhu's this colour-pop makeup look was really eye-catching. However, the pink potli bag placed on the table and the lovely pink door at her back, matched with her look and made her makeup look more popped out. On the outfit front, she wore a black knitted sweater, layered with a black fluffy winter jacket.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Banita Sandhu? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Banita Sandhu's Instagram