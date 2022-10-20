Just In
- 1 hr ago Saturn Direct In Capricorn 23 October 2022 Effects and Remedies On Zodiac Signs
- 2 hrs ago COVID XBB Variants Of Omicron In India: What You Should Know
- 2 hrs ago Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and Others Give Major Festive Fashion Goals
- 3 hrs ago Its Official! Monday Is The Worst Day Of The Week, Guinness World Records Declares; Netizens Elated
Don't Miss
- News NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check revised cut off scores for admission
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: David Weise exploits in vain as UAE edge Namibia by 7 runs; Netherlands enter Super 12
- Finance Axis Securities Picks 4 Stocks For Samvat 2079 With Return Up To 33% In Short Term
- Movies Sardar First Review: Karthi Rocked All The Way, Says Overseas Reviewer
- Education CGPSC SO/CMO 2022: Online Objection, Answer key; Direct Link here
- Automobiles Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Prices Leaked Ahead Of The Launch - Price, Features & More
- Technology Nothing Joins Hands With Myntra to Push Ear Stick as a Fashion Accessory
- Travel San Francisco Streetcar: A Fairy Tale Public Transportation System In California
Nora Fatehi’s Sequin Saree Look Is Perfect For Diwali Party. See Pics Here.
Her killer dance moves are indeed praiseworthy and so is her style. Actress, model, and fabulous dancer Nora Fatehi looked like a vision in a shimmery saree designed by ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Since Diwali is just around the corner, Nora's contemporary saree look will be a perfect inspiration for your Diwali Party look!
Image: Instagram
Continue reading to know more about Nora's modern saree avatar and flaunt a shimmy look for Diwali just like her:
Nora Fatehi looked like an angel clad in pale peach colour sheer saree. Her modern saree was from ace designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock's collection. The contemporary Indian saree featured lovely sequin work in vertical stripes design. The subtle hue of the saree reflected beautifully with the sequin and shimmer work all over.
Nora teamed up the stunning saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse. Her mono-hue outfit created a fabulous structure and silhouette. The sequin work on the saree appeared shiny yet very understated. The designer saree was crafted to perfection with enough detailing to create a wow factor!
Nora flaunted a chic accessory to compliment her party-appropriate saree. She carried a matching, custom-crafted small handbag. Her curated jewelry included a diamond neckpiece and drop earrings that added to the extra-bling factor.
The Dilbar song actress flaunted a dewy makeup look with gloss on the cheeks, shimmery eyes, and a neutral tint on the lips. Nora styled her voluminous tresses with an open hairdo styled in a side parted way and waves at the ends.
Nora's sequin saree look is a perfect inspiration if you want to flaunt a modern, contemporary look this Diwali. Lightweight, sheer sarees with sequin, embroidery work sarees add a glamorous look and are party, festive-appropriate!
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and Others Give Major Festive Fashion Goals
- bollywood wardrobeRamesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, And Others Go Traditional For Party
- bollywood wardrobeSri Lankan Pop Singer Yohani’s 8 Fashionable Looks, Manike Mage Hithe Fame Star’s Style Is Offbeat And Edgy!
- women fashion5 Maharashtrian Looks To Getting Ready The ‘Traditional’ Way This Diwali
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit Looks Ethereal In Silk Saree, Her Traditional Attire Is Ideal For Your Diwali Look!
- menNecktie Day: From Status Symbol To Fashion Accessory - Journey Of A Tie
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon Looks Alluring In White And Golden Saree; Gives Diwali Fashion Inspiration
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2022: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Style For Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash
- fashion trendsDiwali 2022: 10 Kurti Types You Can Experiment With To Ace Your Ethnic Look
- bollywood wardrobeSonakshi Sinha's Co-Ord Set Fashion Is A Mix Of Casual And Formal! Top 6 Looks
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday Shines In Blazer Dress At Pankaj And Nidhi Show
- bollywood wardrobeSandeepa Dhar Slaying In Sarees With Utmost Grace