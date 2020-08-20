Pooja Banerjee Leaves The Temperature Soaring With Her Sizzling And Interesting Fashion Photoshoots Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for portraying Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Indian Television actress Pooja Banerjee has never failed to impress us with her brilliant acting prowess ever since she has entered the industry. The actress has wowed us with her amazing skills in reality shows MTV India's Roadies 8 and Nach Baliye 9. Apart from it, Pooja has left us stunned with her fashion sense too. Her Instagram feed is full of sizzling pictures in gorgeous outfits. In fact, the way she has organised and designed her feed, it's interesting and eye-catching. So, let us take a glimpse of some of her recent pictures in stunning outfits that left the temperature soaring.

Pooja Banerjee In A Shimmering Golden Dress Pooja Banerjee sported a V-shaped plunging-neckline golden shimmering dress, which was accentuated by pleated puffy sleeves and subtle striped patterns. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, she teamed her mini dress with a pair of small studs. The Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain actress spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, mascara, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted sleek highlighted tresses. Pooja Banerjee In A Grey Denim Jumpsuit Pooja Banerjee wore a below knee-length dark-grey hued denim jumpsuit and looked fabulous and stylish. She teamed her suit with a white net-fabric off-shoulder top and layered her ensemble with a dark-hued shrug. The Dil Hi Toh Hai actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade. Pooja Banerjee In A Pastel Top And Capri Pooja Banerjee was decked up in a plunging-neckline off-shoulder pastel pink crop top, which was accentuated by sheer loose sleeves and circular flounce. She teamed her top with grey-hued denim capri pants that was distressed and featured subtle prints. The Kumkum Bhagya actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and notched up her look with tiny silver-toned studs. She pulled back her poofy highlighted tresses into a ponytail and looked stunning. Filled brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Pooja Banerjee In A Brown Blazer And Hat Pooja Banerjee's this looked is what we loved the most. She sported a full-sleeved open-front blazer that featured notch lapel. What added stylish quotient to her look was her nude-hued lovely hat while the black framed yellow reflectors, complemented her look. A few strands of her wavy tresses were highlighted and that enhanced her look. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, and glossy cherry lip shade elevated her look.

We absolutely loved all these gorgeous looks of Pooja Banerjee. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Pooja Banerjee