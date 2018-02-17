New York Fashion Week Stood Out With A New Outrageous Trend, 'VAGINA MOHAWKS'

The 'Vagina' Mohawk

'Mohawk' is a popular hair style statement, known for raising up a portion fo the hair with gel or some relevant substance. It slowly broke down to different kinds of mohawks and as it started with men, it grew up on women too.

At the NYFW, the label took the mohawk trend to a different level all together by making vagina mohawks.

The Fake Hair Mohawks

The models walked the ramp in outrageous revealing jackets by the designer label along with bare pubic areas. They decorated their bottom private parts with patches of false pubic hair and coloured mohawks on them.

The Stunning Jackets

While the theme stole the audience and media's attention, the original showcase of the brand, its stunning collection of jackets too blew our minds. From sequin to metallic, the models wore the jackets along with mohawks on hair and also on their private parts.

Showcasing 'Just' The Jackets

The models. to have focus on the jackets and also the theme, did not wear any other outfit except the jackets while walking down the ramp. The jackets differed in shape, texture, colour and also the base materials.

The Shoes Were Attractive Too

Apart from the jackets, the designers showcased their high boots and other shoes too. They too were mainly in metallic texture or on a vinyl base. Some of them were also sequin textured and the models slayed as they carried the entire look with sass and attitude.

The Punk Accessories

While the 'punk-star' style goes pretty well with mohawks and the designer tried to bring out the gothic culture in the looks of the models, they were mainly accessorized with multiple piercings on parts of their faces and the gothic eye arts made them look like total punks.