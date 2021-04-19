Style Alert! Neha Kakkar Teams Her Favourite Green Dramatic Dress With Black Boots And It’s A Perfect Match Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Apart from being an amazing singer, Neha Kakkar is also a big fashion enthusiast. Her melodious voice is what that makes us feel connected to her but it's her style that keeps us engaged on social media. The diva often shares pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram and treats fans with her fashionable looks. Neha is currently judging the Indian Idol 12 and so for the latest episode, she got dressed in a dramatic green dress, paired with boots and shelled out major style goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Neha Kakkar was seen decked up in a square-shaped neckline dress, which came from the label Moonstruck. Her dress was dyed in green and white shade and it was accentuated by heavily puffed sleeves that added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Ritz Sony, her dress also featured a side slit and she teamed it with a pair of black heel boots. The O Saki Saki singer accessorised her look with a few rings and looked pretty.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Neha slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black eyeliner, mascara, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi singer let loose her mid-parted highlighted shoulder length tresses loose while the front fringes suited her look and she looked cute.

Talking about her outfit, Neha Kakkar captioned the post as, 'Some outfits make you feel good about yourself and this one was one of them!'.

So, what do you think about this dress and look of Neha Kakkar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Neha Kakkar's Instagram