Neha Dhupia's Edgy Sari Is Something You Should Wear In The Rainy Season

Neha Dhupia fashion

On a rainy day, Neha Dhupia inspired us to don a sari and relive our childhood days spent playing in the rain. She looked radiant and unbothered by the pitter patter of rain. Rather, she seemed to be enjoying herself. Well, post her wedding, Neha is all the more beaming and cheerful.

Her fashion game is always on point but this time she took a break from her kaftan-styled dresses and went for something traditional and quirky. We absolutely thought she looked amazing in her sari that came from Payal Khandwala's latest collection. Her sari was not your typical floral or nature-inspired sari but something that had our eyes popping out.

Neha Dhupia sarees

So, she wore a striped sari that had both muted and vibrant shades. Her ethnic outfit of the day clearly mesmerised us. Her pleats area were grey and purple lined while her pallu was pure purple in shade. She enhanced her look with a half-sleeved red shirt blouse. It was a metallic and shimmery delight.

Her sari was contemporary yet a lot sophisticated. She sported a metallic grey bracelet and stunning tribal studs. Neha's makeup was to die-for whereas her middle-parted impeccable bun gave us hairstyling goals.

We thought Neha Dhupia looked like a vision come true in this edgy monsoon-ready sari. What about you? Let us know your views in the comments section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 17:59 [IST]
