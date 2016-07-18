Neha Dhupia's All New Black Dress Will Take Your Breath Away Bollywood Wardrobe Kaustubha Sharma

Neha Dhupia may not give us many reasons to cover her but when she does it, she does it like a perfectionist. Neha Dhupia was seen attending Miss Diva Universe India 2016 auditions over the weekend and boy, she nailed it in her black dress.

Neha was attending the event as one of the judges. Sure, the models had quite the competition there. Neha a head-to-toe black outfit from the label Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The outfit comes with a long black kurta which has sleek slits on either side. The crew neck kurta was enhanced with a single front button lace. She wore this edgy kurta with black 3|4 pants.

Neha amped up the look of her outfit by adding oxidised silver jewellery. She wore a handcuff, ring and black pumps.

Neha sure knows how to accessorize her outfits well.

Also, looking at Neha Indo-western outfit, we have been reminded of how these days all the Bollywood divas have started carrying off the Indo-western cotton outfits. You should definitely try one before summer ends.

Moving on, Neha looked good in this black outfit. What do you think?