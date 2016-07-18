Just In
- 6 min ago She Committed Suicide After 69% Of People Voted For Her To Die In IG Poll
- 15 min ago Wow! Ranveer Singh & Kriti Sanon Totally Beckoned Us To Play With Plaids
- 38 min ago Cannes 2019: Chic & Stunning, Elle Fanning's Crown Braid Can Be Your Go-To Look This Summer!
- 57 min ago From Janhvi Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar: Whose Outfit Matches Your Personality?
Don't Miss
- Sports World Cup flashbacks: When Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien posed like Karate Kid after dismissing UAE’s Krishna Karate
- News Weather forecast: Delhi rains to take backseat after 24 hours
- Technology Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 massive leak reveals key specifications
- Automobiles Panasonic Enters Electric Vehicle Segment — Launches Charging Service For EVs
- Movies Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Original Mr Bajaj Aka Ronit Roy On Karan Singh Grover Playing Iconic Role
- Finance Bajaj Finance Posts 57% Jump In Q4 Profit To Rs 1,176 Crore
- Education Jharkhand Board Result 2019: Links To Check JAC 10th Result 2019
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Neha Dhupia's All New Black Dress Will Take Your Breath Away
Neha Dhupia may not give us many reasons to cover her but when she does it, she does it like a perfectionist. Neha Dhupia was seen attending Miss Diva Universe India 2016 auditions over the weekend and boy, she nailed it in her black dress.
Neha was attending the event as one of the judges. Sure, the models had quite the competition there. Neha a head-to-toe black outfit from the label Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The outfit comes with a long black kurta which has sleek slits on either side. The crew neck kurta was enhanced with a single front button lace. She wore this edgy kurta with black 3|4 pants.
Neha amped up the look of her outfit by adding oxidised silver jewellery. She wore a handcuff, ring and black pumps.
Neha sure knows how to accessorize her outfits well.
Also, looking at Neha Indo-western outfit, we have been reminded of how these days all the Bollywood divas have started carrying off the Indo-western cotton outfits. You should definitely try one before summer ends.
Moving on, Neha looked good in this black outfit. What do you think?