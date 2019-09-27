Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows He Is A Keen Fashion Observer With His Latest Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite fashionable. The Manto actor is acclaimed for his acting prowess but a little is known about his fashion sense. Well, the recent outfit of Nawazuddin clearly proved his strong hold in the fashion department too. With his latest attire, he beckoned us to think beyond his acting skills. He was spotted with Sunny Leone at a shoot and this is what we have to say about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ensemble.

So, the actor wore a patterned outfit that consisted of a tee, a jacket, and pants. His attire was about splash of patterns and classic colour-blocks. Nawazuddin's outfit was not everybody's cup of tea but given the versatile looks of his on-screen, it must not have been particularly difficult for him to pull off this number. His attire also gave us insight into the other side of him, which especially small town people could relate to. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's attire did highlight his keen observation on the fashion front too.

His ensemble could have been in tune with modern fashion sensibilities but there was an element of him in this number. It was an experimental number with a high level of contrasts, which seemed so synonymous to his filmography. The grey and black subtly-shimmery t-shirt contrasted the jacket that was enhanced by abstract patterns. The black and white striped pants caught our attention and while it went with his jacket in terms of hue, it absolutely pattern-blocked the tee. The black sturdy and laced boots notched up his style quotient. As for the accessories, he flaunted a star-shaped pendant chain.

We thought Nawazuddin Siddiqui looked amazing. So, what do you think about his attire and styling? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.