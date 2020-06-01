Fashion Diary: Madhubala’s Traditional And Western Fashion Look That You Would Want To Ace Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Madhubala's presence on-screen was so powerful. She could light up any given frame with her lopsided smile and expressions. The actress was versatile and is regarded as one of the finest Indian actresses. She has acted in a number of hit films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Howrah Bridge, and more but her fashion has been eclectic too. She's the one who made anarkali suits famous, which are so in vogue these days. Actresses like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to her Instagram to share the picture in which she recreated Madhubala's look. So, here are the two distinctive fashionable looks that we are sure you would want to ace amid lockdown.

1. Madhubala's Traditional Look

For the Life Magazine photoshoot, Madhubala looked ethereal in her exquisite saree that was accentuated by an elaborate border. Since the photoshoot was in black and white, we couldn't recognize the colour. She also paired her ensemble with a half-sleeved intricately-done blouse. The makeup was highlighted by glossy lip shade and the wavy bob tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar.

2. Madhubala's Western Look

The legendary actress looked a class apart in any attire and Madhubala didn't restrict herself to traditional wear. She looked equally glamourous in dresses and this one look of hers absolutely had all our attention. She wore a white dress with metallic sleeves and her dress was also adorned with pink floral accents. The actress accessorised her look with statement studs. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and pink cheekbones. The middle-parted signature shoulder-length tresses completed her look.

So, which look of Madhubala's did you like more? Stay tuned to Boldsky for more updates on the yesteryear actress's fashion.