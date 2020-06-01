Just In
- 2 min ago Why Dry Shaving Is Bad For Your Skin
-
- 1 hr ago 12 Personality Traits Of People Born In The Month Of June That Make Them Special
- 2 hrs ago Lockdown Induced Obesity: How To Tackle It? What An Expert Has To Say
- 5 hrs ago Bollywood Divas Who Paired Their Pretty Saree With Strapless Blouse And Made Heads Turn
Don't Miss
- Technology Do Not Install Windows 10, Version 2004 Update On Your PC Or Laptop
- News Delhi borders sealed for 1 week: Arvind Kejriwal
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For May 2020: Maruti Suzuki Registers 18,539 Units Of Sales Post Lockdown
- Sports IPL would be 'terrific alternative' if T20 World Cup is postponed, says Steve Smith
- Movies Mahesh Babu's Revelation About Having A Crush On This Actress Will Make You Go ‘Aww’!
- Finance Voltas Jumps Over 11% On Q4 Results, Brokerage Calls
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In June
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Fashion Diary: Madhubala’s Traditional And Western Fashion Look That You Would Want To Ace
Madhubala's presence on-screen was so powerful. She could light up any given frame with her lopsided smile and expressions. The actress was versatile and is regarded as one of the finest Indian actresses. She has acted in a number of hit films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Howrah Bridge, and more but her fashion has been eclectic too. She's the one who made anarkali suits famous, which are so in vogue these days. Actresses like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to her Instagram to share the picture in which she recreated Madhubala's look. So, here are the two distinctive fashionable looks that we are sure you would want to ace amid lockdown.
1. Madhubala's Traditional Look
For the Life Magazine photoshoot, Madhubala looked ethereal in her exquisite saree that was accentuated by an elaborate border. Since the photoshoot was in black and white, we couldn't recognize the colour. She also paired her ensemble with a half-sleeved intricately-done blouse. The makeup was highlighted by glossy lip shade and the wavy bob tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar.
2. Madhubala's Western Look
The legendary actress looked a class apart in any attire and Madhubala didn't restrict herself to traditional wear. She looked equally glamourous in dresses and this one look of hers absolutely had all our attention. She wore a white dress with metallic sleeves and her dress was also adorned with pink floral accents. The actress accessorised her look with statement studs. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and pink cheekbones. The middle-parted signature shoulder-length tresses completed her look.
So, which look of Madhubala's did you like more? Stay tuned to Boldsky for more updates on the yesteryear actress's fashion.