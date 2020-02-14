Birthday Special: A Look At Mughal-e-Azam Actress Madhubala’s Gorgeous Photoshoot For Life Magazine Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 14 February 1933, Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi-popularly known as Madhubala- was the most beautiful face in Indian cinema. With her iconic role and gorgeous look as Anarkali in the film Mughal-e-Azam, the actress earned a lot of fame and love in the industry. Known for her beauty and personality, the legendary actress was also given the names The Beauty With Tragedy and the Venus Queen of Indian Cinema.

She caught the interest of photographer James Burke, when he visited India in 1951. James photographed her for Life Magazine, where she aced in her gorgeous saris. These were some of the best photographs of the actress ever taken. So, on Madhubala's 87th birth anniversary, let us take a look at her beautiful photographs in classic saris.

Madhubala In Red And Blue Printed Sari Madhubala looked pretty in a printed sari. It was a white sari, which was accentuated by red and blue printed patterns. She draped it in a classic style and paired it with half-sleeved black blouse that featured golden embroidery on the neckline and sleeves. The Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi actress let loose her short tresses and upped her look with red lip shade. Madhubala In Ivory Sari With Broad Border Madhubala looked beautiful in this black & white picture, sporting an ivory sari. Her sari featured dark-hued embellished broad border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it up with half-sleeved printed blouse. The Tarana actress just took our heart away with her lovely smile. The mid-parted short tresses, pointed brows, and lip shade spruced up her look. Madhubala In Leaf-patterned Sari Madhubala donned a black sari, which was accentuated by leaf patterns. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with half-sleeved plain black blouse. Her blouse was enhanced by golden border. With wavy hair and minimal makeup, she rounded out her look. Madhubala In White Sari This was Madhuabala's best sari look. She opted for a plain and simple white classic sari and draped it in the most beautiful way. The Barsaat Ki Raat actress paired it with a half-sleeved keyhole neckline matching blouse. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a half hairdo and elevated her look with kohled eyes and red lip shade.

We absolutely loved her photoshoot in classic saris. Though Madhubala passed away in 1969, she will stay in our hearts forver.

Meanwhile do not forget to share your thoughts on her sari looks.

Happy Birth Anniversary Madhubala!

Pic Credits: Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi's Instagram