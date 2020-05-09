Jacqueline Ferndandez’s Beautiful Traditional Looks That Left Us So Awestruck Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez loves being in style. From ethnic to western, she pulls off each attire of hers so gracefully that it doesn't even take a second for us to fall in love with her look. So far, her ethnic looks have left us awestruck. In her gorgeous sarees and lehengas, the Mrs. Serial Killer actress has been making stunning statements. So, let us take a close look at some of her traditional looks and decode it. She was styled by Chandini Whabi.

Jacqueline Fernandez In A Traditional Saree Jacqueline Fernandez shared one of her looks from the song Genda Phool on her Instagram feed. She sported red and white traditional saree and looked like a Bengali girl. The actress draped the golden pallu of her saree in a casual style and paired it with red puff-sleeved plunging neckline blouse. She upped her traditional avatar with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, exquisite choker, plunging necklace, red bangles, golden kadas, and rings. The henna-adorned hands enhanced her look. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, big red bindi, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Jacqueline let loose her side-parted long curly tresses. Jacqueline Fernandez In A White Printed Lehenga For Zoom Holi Fest 2020, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a pretty white lehenga by Punit Balana, which was accentuated by black dotted prints and striped border. The floral pom-pom detailed belt added stylish quotient. She paired her lehenga with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline printed choli and completed her look with matching striped dupatta. The Attack actress accessorised her look with green-pearl detailed metallic jhumkis, bracelet and ring from Curio Cottage. Jacqueline let loose her side-parted straight tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dual-toned eye shadow, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Jacqueline Fernandez In A Black Printed Saree For Vanitha Film Awards 2020, Jacqueline Fernandez donned a black-hued saree from the label Ekaya and looked gorgeous. Her saree was accentuated by golden butterfly prints and broad border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline plain black blouse. The Dishoom actress notched up her look with gold-toned earrings, delicate necklace, armlet, bangles, and multiple rings from Amrapali. Jacqueline pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, black eye shadow, and nude lip shade. Jacqueline Fernandez In A Silver Embellished Lehenga On the occasion of Diwali, Jacqueline Fernandez was dressed in a beautiful silver lehenga, which came from the label Falguni Shane Peacock India. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate white prints, embellishments and multiple layers. She paired her lehenga with a puff-sleeved plunging-neckline matching blouse and completed her look with a sheer-printed dupatta. The Drive actress accessorised her look with maangtikka and heavy choker from the label Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Jacqueline let loose her side-parted pretty curled locks.

So, what do you think about these ethnic looks of Jacqueline Fernandez? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez