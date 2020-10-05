From Lehenga To Gown To Saree, Athiya Shetty Channels The Millennial Bride In Gorgeous Numbers Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

What better can be for week to start than to see one of our favourite Bollywood actresses ruling the social media with her gorgeous pictures? Recently, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty took Instagram on fire with her stunning photoshoot as she turned the cover star for the Khush Wedding Magazine's latest issue. In her radiant lehenga, trail gown, and cocktail saree, the actress channelled the inner millennial bride and inspired all the brides-to-be to keep the zest of the celebrations alive amid Covid-19. She pulled off all her outfits effortlessly, which came from the label Frontier Raas while jewellery was from Amrapali. So, let us take a close look at her gorgeous numbers and decode it for some fashion inspiration.

Athiya Shetty In A Grey Embroidered Gown

Athiya Shetty wore a cold-shoulder plunging-neckline flared voluminous grey gown, which was accentuated by pretty floral embroidered patterns. Styled by Vikas Rattu and Tanishq Malhotra, her ball gown featured short trail that added fashion quotient to her look. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress let loose her side-parted curly tresses and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. She spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Athiya Shetty In An Ivory Printed Lehenga

Athiya Shetty was decked up in a pretty ivory lehenga and looked extremely gorgeous in it. Her lehenga was accentuated by different intricate floral prints in different hues. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved matching printed backless choli that featured dori-detailing. The Mubarakan actress upped her look with gold-toned bangles and elevated her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

Athiya Shetty In An Orange Ombré Lehenga

Athiya Shetty was dressed to impress in a stunning orange ombré lehenga, which was accentuated by diamond-shaped golden embellished patterns and intricate brown-hued printed border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline choli that was equally embellished. The Hero actress completed her look with a pretty dupatta and notched up her look with heavy gold-toned earrings and rings. She let loose her straight layered tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Athiya Shetty In A Blush-Pink Lehenga

Athiya Shetty sported a blush-pink embellished lehenga, which was accentuated by subtle green patterns and embroidered lace border. She teamed her heavy lehenga with a sleeveless plunging-neckline golden embroidered choli and acccessorised her look with a necklace and handcuff. The Nawabzaade actress let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and enhanced her look with pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Athiya Shetty In A Satin Pink Saree

Athiya Shetty donned a satin-fabric pink-hued pre-draped saree and looked super stunning in it. She draped the sharply-pleated pallu of her saree in a stylish way and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse that featured multi-hued embroidered patterns. The diva upped her look with a pair of drop earrings, metallic neckpiece, and ring. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and looked beautiful. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Cover Pic Credit: Athiya Shetty