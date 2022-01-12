Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Latest Two Outfits Are Perfect For Morning Dates Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Miss Universe, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is in New York and she has been giving us fashion goals. Recently, Harnaaz took to Instagram to show us her fashionable side. She left us speechless with her lavender co-ord set and she also looked stunning in her leather jeggings set, as she posed by the sea. Her outfits seemed ideal for morning dates and we have decoded her ensemble and looks for you.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's Lavender Co-ord Set

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu looked radiant in her lavender co-ord set, which came from designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi's collection. Her attire came from Resort 2021 collection and her ensemble consisted of a Lilium applique and hand-embellished shirt and skorts set. Her top was accentuated by ruffled detailing and the skirt was intricately done. She wore a pair of golden-hued sandals, which went well with her attire. Harnaaz accessorised her look with dainty studs. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's Floral Pants Set

Miss Universe had our attention with her pants set. She wore a structured floral jacket that was enhanced by red floral tones and had a black base. Her jet-black leather jeggings with pointed boots complemented her jacket. Her attire was designed by Rocky Star and she carried a matching purse with her. She also notched up her look with gemstone studs that came from Isharya. The makeup was sun-kissed with pink contoured cheekbones and glossy-pink lip shade. She wore cat-eyed frames and the middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which ensemble of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram