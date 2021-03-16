ENGLISH

    Shriya Pilgaonkar Stuns Us With Her Stunning Pastel Sharara Set And Statement Earrings

    By
    |

    Shriya Pilgaonkar just gave us a traditional fashion goal with her pastel sharara set and her styling was done meticulously by Shreeja Rajgopal. So, if you are looking forward to attending a formal event or celebrating festivals, this is the ensemble you need in your wardrobe. So, let's decode this attire and look.

    So, the Mirzapur actress wore an outfit that was designed by Anjul Bhandari. She wore a blush-pink chikankari sharara, which she paired with a kalidaar kurta that was embellished with baby pearls and mirror-work. It was an intricately-done attire with white-toned embroidered patterns, which accentuated her sharara set. Shriya Pilgaonkar draped a complementing dupatta with her traditional wear.

    She spruced up her look with elaborate jewellery that included pearl and gold jhumkis that came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The sleek middle-parted long tresses completed her look. Shriya Pilgaonkar looked awesome. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that.

    Pictures Courtesy: Deep Panchal

    More SHRIYA PILGAONKAR News

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 17:13 [IST]
    Close