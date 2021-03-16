Just In
- 3 min ago Shiv Chalisa Lyrics In Hindi And English
-
- 17 min ago Best Superfoods For Men And Women Over 40
- 1 hr ago Grammy Awards 2021: Dua Lipa Sparkles In Pink And Purple Shimmery Eye Shadow, Which Look Did You Like More?
- 2 hrs ago Holi 2021: Mythological Stories That You Need To Know About This Festival
Don't Miss
- Movies Citadel: Pics Of Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden Shooting An Action Sequence Go Viral
- News Farmers' Protest: Farmers likely to block Delhi-Noida border
- Sports Sania, Ankita to lead India in Billie Jean King Cup WG Play-offs against Latvia
- Automobiles Honda Cars Discounts In March 2021: Benefits Up To Rs 32,000 Available On Select Models
- Finance How to Download SBI Bank Account Statement on Mobile?
- Education CBSE Exam 2021: Tips To Score Full Marks In Class 12 Computer Science Board Exam
- Technology Google Tracking Users In Incognito Mode; $5 Billion Lawsuit Filed
- Travel 7 Water Adventures To Try On Your Summer Vacation With Your Soul Mate
Shriya Pilgaonkar Stuns Us With Her Stunning Pastel Sharara Set And Statement Earrings
Shriya Pilgaonkar just gave us a traditional fashion goal with her pastel sharara set and her styling was done meticulously by Shreeja Rajgopal. So, if you are looking forward to attending a formal event or celebrating festivals, this is the ensemble you need in your wardrobe. So, let's decode this attire and look.
So, the Mirzapur actress wore an outfit that was designed by Anjul Bhandari. She wore a blush-pink chikankari sharara, which she paired with a kalidaar kurta that was embellished with baby pearls and mirror-work. It was an intricately-done attire with white-toned embroidered patterns, which accentuated her sharara set. Shriya Pilgaonkar draped a complementing dupatta with her traditional wear.
She spruced up her look with elaborate jewellery that included pearl and gold jhumkis that came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The sleek middle-parted long tresses completed her look. Shriya Pilgaonkar looked awesome. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: Deep Panchal