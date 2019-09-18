Kangana Ranaut's Latest Airport Wardrobe Includes Breezy And Boss Lady Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut has been giving us a lot of airport outfit goals. However, these days she has taken a break from saris. So, of late Kangana has been flaunting western outfits at the airport. Recently, she wore stunning dresses, which caught our attention. So, let us take a close look at her recent airport outfits, which were dipped in the shades of blue.

Kangana Ranaut In A Light Flared Dress

While returning from Bangkok (where she went for an Award show as a chief guest), Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a sleeveless light blue handwoven casual wrap dress by Péro. Her outfit was accentuated by flares and flowy silhouette. The bodice of her attire was detailed with subtle floral accents. The actress teamed it with Chanel's white slippers. She also carried a matching purse, which came from the label Chloé. The reflectors added a stylish touchto her look. Kangana tied her curly tresses and rounded out her look with minimal makeup marked by light pink lip shade.

Kangana Ranaut In A Dark Trench Coat

While jetting off to Los Angeles for the prosthetic look test for her upcoming biopic film on Tamil Nadu's late former Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut gave us a fashion goal with her three-fourth-sleeved navy blue trench coat by Louis Vuitton. She paired her trench coat with a light shade knee-length skirt by Moschino and looked a class apart. The actress completed her look with Burberry's black closed sandals and carried a matching Prada bag with her. She accessorised her look with a statement Chopard watch and Tom Ford's black-framed glasses. Kangana tied her curly tresses back and spruced up her look with pink lip shade.

We really liked Kangana Ranaut's both airport looks and she inspired us to wear something blue.

What are your thoughts on Kangana's airport looks? Which one did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.