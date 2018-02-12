Bigg Boss Contestant Mandana Karimi Goes Buttonless; Insta Trollers Start Body Shaming

Bigg Boss contestant and Iranian actress Mandana Karimi recently uploaded a bold picture on Instagram, wearing a pair of unbuttoned shorts.

The picture attracted a lot of controversy and thrill among trollers who used indecent and vulgar words to describe her style and choice of clothes.

Mandana's picture was already bold enough to pull the trollers when she lifted the black tee to flaunt her abs, displaying her cleavage line and bra. The trolling intentions went higher when the picture had an added attention - the unbuttoned denim shorts.

There were also her supporters who joined in to support her dress choices. The trolling comments were taken down later as the supporters had reported them to the social media handle authorities.