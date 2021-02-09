Just In
Want To Feel Vintage-Fashion Inspired? Look At Mandana Karimi’s Shirt And Denims Look
One look at Mandana Karimi's Instagram feed and you will know how to slay it individualistically and not in the way conventional norms dictate. The latest photoshoot of hers showed us exactly that. She did a collaboration shoot for Deme Love and took our breath away. Mandana was styled by Pallak H Shaha. Her photoshoot seemed straight out from a vintage magazine and we have decoded her look for you.
So, Mandana Karimi wore a checkered shirt and denims. This was the classic look, we are sure you all must want to try but definitely with the very Mandana Karimi attitude. The yellow checkered shirt was collared and high-waist denims. She flaunted a casual look and exuded diva vibes. With this look of hers, she nailed it like a boss lady. This was a collaboration shoot and she did it for the label, Deme Love.
The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade, sun-kissed contoured cheekbones, and smoky eye shadow. The short tresses completed her look and Mandana Karimi was a vision to behold in her look. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comments section.
Courtesy: Instagram