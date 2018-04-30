ManCrushMonday: If Ranveer Isn't Your Dream Man, Who Is?

I have had raging debates with people who troll Ranveer Singh for his quirky fashion sense and I don't regret that. Because this man is a trend-breaker and not everyone has the audacity and vivaciousness to pull a look that none would subscribe to.

Let's talk about his recent looks and if these don't give you heart eyes, you need to change your taste, honey!

The 'Ram-Leela' actor is in Switzerland (he is the Ambassador of Swiss Tourism, remember?) and is posting some of the most drool-worthy pictures that would give girls sleepless nights and guys, loads of envy or inspiration!

He shared a video and a few pictures, where he is seen aping the rock legend Freddie Mercury and boy! He looks just like him.

Have a look at the picture, it's not just about how perfectly he wore the attire, but about how smoothly he slipped into his skin and how effortlessly he carried the look.

In front of the bronze statue of the 'Queen' frontman in Montrux Riviera, Ranveer broke into an impression of Freddie Mercury in a retro yellow jacket, white pant and Tee, thickly gelled hair and a moustache. He copied his mannerisms so finely, you will have to double check.

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 28, 2018 at 4:18am PDT

And this! What do you find more attractive, the view, or THE view? If you know what I mean ;)

Let me heave a deep sigh of relief before taking you to the next couple of pictures.

Doesn't he look like a dream man you wish to come across a cafe or the man you find hard to take your eyes off from? You wish he doesn't see you, you want to look away to avoid embarrassment but you feel helpless, your eyes won't look away.

Here, he exudes a typical Hollywood charm with that hat on, the jet black formal, making its mark against the sparkling background, and that striking watch, which seems to have the same gravitas as the man himself!

Did you see that smile? I'm melting, you guys!

Well now, rumor mills are rife that Ranveer is all set to tie the knot with his long-time bae Deepika Padukone and DeepVeer fans can't keep calm. There are also reports that it's a year-end wedding for the duo. If the reports are true, this will be the greatest event of the year and probably in the history of Bollywood.

On the film front, Ranveer has wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', where he is playing a rapper and will start the official promotions of the film soon.