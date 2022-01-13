Just In
- 2 hrs ago From Kitchen To Your Face: Vegetables You Can Use On Your Skin
- 4 hrs ago India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth And 6 Other Shuttlers Withdrawn After Testing Positive For COVID-19
- 4 hrs ago Sagittarius Horoscope 2022: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
- 5 hrs ago Who Is S Somanath? Interesting Facts About The Rocket Scientist And New ISRO Chief
Don't Miss
- Movies SAG 2022 Nomination List: Squid Game Creates History, House Of Gucci & The Power Of The Dog Gets Most Nods
- News Twitter announces initiatives for voters ahead of Assembly elections
- Finance Bandhan Bank Revises Interest Rates On FDs of Less Than Rs 2 Cr W.e.f. January 12, 2022
- Technology Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS Earphones Launched In India; Price & Specifications
- Sports India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Find the most successful 4th innings run chases at Cape Town
- Education Telangana Postal Circle Result 2021 Released, Steps To Check Telangana Postal Circle GDS Result 2021
- Travel Plan Your Vacation In India By Looking At The Long Weekends Of 2022
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Himalayan Vs Yezdi Adventure: Powertrain, Features And A Lot More
Malaika Arora’s Sparkling Gown Is Ideal For Red Carpet Events; Her Jewellery Game Is Minimal Too!
Malaika Arora looked amazing as she posed for the shutterbugs. The actress looked resplendent in her gown and styled by Maneka Harisinghani. She exuded diva vibes as always and we also loved her strong makeup look. She wore this ensemble for the India's Best Dancer 2. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for fashion inspiration.
So, Malaika wore an embellished gown that was one-shouldered and featured draped detailing. Her ensemble was designed by Maison Met and it was a sequinned number with a bold slit. Malaika Arora pulled off her attire with a lot of aplomb and she teamed her outfit with sandals from Aquazzura. It was a perfect red-carpet attire and Malaika wowed us with her attire. Apart from her attire, her styling was also done impeccably. The fact that she didn't wear a lot of jewels, was something smart. She wore dainty studs, which came from Farah Khan World.
As for her makeup, it was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl and eyeliner. Her cheekbones were beautifully contoured and the middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. Malaika Arora inspired us with her fashion statement. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR
- women fashionYour Eye Shadow Looks Sorted Ft. Malaika Arora And Shilpa Shetty Kundra
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt And Malaika Arora Convince Us To Invest In Single-Tone Outfits With All-Blue And All-Green Look
- bollywood wardrobeMalaika Arora Looks Amazing In Her Sequinned Green Saree; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Game Too
- bollywood wardrobeKiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Radhika Madan Inspire Us With Their Party And Gym-Worthy Separates
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, And Pranutan Bahl Have Dress Goals That Can Make You Look Like A Diva
- bollywood wardrobeKarisma Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, And Other Divas Have Dress Goals For You
- bollywood wardrobeKiara Advani, Saiyami Kher, And Other Divas Flaunt Their Eye-catching Traditional Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeZareen Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma And Genelia Deshmukh Stun Us With Their Awesome Gowns
- fashion trendsFrom Kangana Ranaut To Zendaya, Influencer Neel Ranaut Recreates Outfits Of The Divas
- bollywood wardrobeJanhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Divas Exude Comfy Vibes In Their Monsoon-Perfect White Breezy Dresses
- bollywood wardrobeMalaika Arora Shows How To Make A Chic Statement In A Sassy And Powerful Pastel Pantsuit; Pictures Inside!
- bollywood wardrobeMalaika Arora Sparkles In A Blue Shimmering Saree And Red Sequin Dress, Which Look Of Hers Did You Like More?