Malaika Arora’s Sparkling Gown Is Ideal For Red Carpet Events; Her Jewellery Game Is Minimal Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora looked amazing as she posed for the shutterbugs. The actress looked resplendent in her gown and styled by Maneka Harisinghani. She exuded diva vibes as always and we also loved her strong makeup look. She wore this ensemble for the India's Best Dancer 2. So, let's decode her ensemble and look for fashion inspiration.

So, Malaika wore an embellished gown that was one-shouldered and featured draped detailing. Her ensemble was designed by Maison Met and it was a sequinned number with a bold slit. Malaika Arora pulled off her attire with a lot of aplomb and she teamed her outfit with sandals from Aquazzura. It was a perfect red-carpet attire and Malaika wowed us with her attire. Apart from her attire, her styling was also done impeccably. The fact that she didn't wear a lot of jewels, was something smart. She wore dainty studs, which came from Farah Khan World.

As for her makeup, it was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl and eyeliner. Her cheekbones were beautifully contoured and the middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. Malaika Arora inspired us with her fashion statement. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR