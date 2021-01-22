Malaika Arora Exudes Eco-Friendly Vibes In Her Nature-Inspired Printed Maxi Dress; Here’s How Much It Costs! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Malaika Arora is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, whose fashion choices have always been on-point. Whether she's going to gym or getting ready for red carpet, she is always on her sartorial best. No matter how casual her outfit is, the way she pulls it off, it's always worth-noticing and that's what we absolutely love about her.

Recently, Malaika slayed in another casual or better we say not-so-casual number as she spent some quality time on porch. Decked up in a nature-inspired printed green maxi dress, she exuded positive and eco-friendly vibes. Her dress not just looked pretty but also super comfy. Well, her this dress is priced at INR 4950 and it's worth-investing. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Malaika Arora sported a sleeveless round ruffled neckline easy-breezy forest-green maxi dress, which came from the label Dandelion. Her flared and comfy midi dress was accentuated by yellow animal prints and green leaves patterns with accents of fern, olive, ochre and white. It also had block patterns with yellow dotted prints. Her ankle-length tiered dress featured blue braided cord straps and bottom tie. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and black wrist-band while the light-pink nail paint, upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, a tint of pink blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The actress let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted layered tresses and looked awesome as ever.

So, what do you think about this dress of Malaika Arora? Let us know that in the comment section.