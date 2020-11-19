Diwali: Malaika Arora Is A Vision To Behold In Her Golden Concept Saree And Jacket Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Even amidst the pandemic, Diwali has been full of celebration and parties for Bollywood celebrities. There is not even a single actress in the town who did not put her best fashion foot forward on the auspicious occasion. But there are also few who took the festive fashion game to another level with their experimental traditional looks. And one of them is our very favourite Malaika Arora. Known for her jaw-dropping fashion sense, Malaika earlier treated us with her traditional look in a beautiful lehenga and now the pictures of her another look from the festivities are out and are doing rounds on the Internet.

Malaika had an exclusive photoshoot on Diwali and for the shoot, she was dressed in a golden foil-jersey pre-draped concept saree with matching jacket. She teamed her ensemble with heavy jewellery, that spruced up her traditional look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Malaika Arora was decked up in a golden foil-jersey pre-draped concept saree, which came from the noted designer Tarun Tahiliani's stunning collection. It saree featured contemporary version of classic gilet, adorned in byzantium-inspired embroideries and a dangling mix of Swarovski pearls, emeralds, and rubies. Her saree was accentuated by multiple layers and sharp pleats near the waist. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the diva draped the floor-touching thin pallu of her saree in a casual style while the statement belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She layered her saree with a half-sleeved open-front matching heavily embroidered jacket. The Dabangg actress completed her look with a pair of heels, that came from Bootmaker.

Her jewellery game was equally strong. She accessorised her look with a silver-toned metallic maang tikka, mathapatti, and rings from Apala by Sumit, an exquisite necklace from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection and bangles from the label Amama. Malaika pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat and elegant low bun and adorned it with white mogra flowers. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade, elevated her look.

We absolutely loved this traditional look of Malaika Arora and also her stunning concept saree with jacket. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.