    Malaika Arora Gets Papped In A Denim-On-Denim Look At The Airport

    By
    |

    After turning showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Bollywood actress and model, Malaika Arora has now jetted off to an untold location. The actress was spotted last night at Mumbai airport with none other than Arjun Kapoor. Malaika was seen pulling the denim-on-denim look gracefully.

    So, Malaika donned a denim pantsuit with a white crop top to flaunt her washboard abs. She paired the plain white crop tube top with a full-sleeved oversized denim jacket which had the checkered broad border on the sleeves. For the bottoms, she opted for a pair of denim boyfriend jeans which had a dark blue-coloured checked patch on its left leg. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

    The actress made her entry into the airport sporting black sunglasses and a black Fendi bag. Malaika pulled back her sleek tress into a neat low ponytail. A casual neck piece and pink lip shade rounded her airport look.

    Malaika Arora is not just an actress and model, she is also a fitness freak and has been inspiring her fans by sharing pictures and videos from her workout routine. Apart from this, she is a big fashionista. Be it casual or traditional, the actress has been giving major fashion goals through her stunning fashion choices.

    Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on her denim-on-denim airport look in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 18:45 [IST]
