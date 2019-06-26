So, Malaika Arora Becomes The Latest Celeb To Popularise Tracksuit At The Airport

ENGLISH

    Recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were snapped at the airport. They were headed to New York and their airport pics definitely caught the attention of netizens. Malaika, who is usually snapped in dresses and sassy ensembles at the airport, gave a spin to her latest airport outfit. She ditched dresses and denims for something more humble and comfy. She wore a tracksuit and proved us that the humble tracksuits are not just limited to gyms and sports arenas.

    However, her Fendi tracksuit was not a conventional one. It looked every inch stylish and fashionable. Well, Malaika's Fendi airport ensemble also showed us the willingess of the high fashion brands to invest in and experiment with activewear to make the sportswear look as stylish as a floral midi. But Malaika is not the only tinsel town diva to flaunt trackpants - these simple running suits have previously been worn by a number of Bollywood's leading ladies such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Khushi Kapoor among others. So, jogging suits are not really a new phenomenon but more accurately a rising trend at the airport.

    Bollywood Tracksuit Fashion

    These divas have popularised tracksuits and we are glad because they are the comfiest ensembles you can wear while travelling. Also, they have made the boring tracksuits, eye-catching options. For instance, Deepika Padukone with her bright red tracksuit and Tamannaah with brown, white, and yellow one absolutely made us think of running suits as beyond black and navy blue. The diverse colour palette has obviously played a huge rule in making tracksuits, fashionable. Moreover, by giving jogging suits a futuristic figure-flattering spacesuit touch has further resulted in these simple outfits become more popular as a jet-setting wear. Alia Bhatt's all-white tracksuit definitely had that spacesuit effect and she looked totally stunning in it. Well, isn't it high time we also wear these amazing tracksuits to the airport too?

