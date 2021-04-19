Just In
Mahira Khan And Sanam Saeed Have Summery And Nature-Inspired Kurta Set Goals For Us
Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed recently inspired us to up our kurta fashion with their recent outfits. The two actresses gave us perfect summery traditional outfits ideas and we totally think their outfits can help beat the heat. So, if you are looking forward to investing in light breezy kurta sets, we have got you covered. We have decoded Mahira Khan's and Sanam Saeed's outfits for fashion inspiration.
Mahira Khan's Kurta Set
The Humsafar actress wore a floral kurta set and we couldn't take eyes off her. Mahira Khan's ethnic suit was about gorgeous floral prints in myriad of hues and she absolutely celebrated spring fashionably. Her round-necked and full-sleeved kurta and salwar were splashed in the shades of orange pink on a beige base and she teamed her ensemble with a sheer dupatta with white piping border. Mahira accessorised her look with dainty earrings and her makeup was done beautifully with pink tones. The middle-parted hairdo completed her look.
Sanam Saeed's Kurta Set
The Cake actress, Sanam Saeed wore a green and ivory kurta set from the label, Iman. Her kurta set was enhanced by hand-blocked prints that resembled a soft lawn and also marked by schiffli and gota details. We loved the net detailing on the sleeves and she paired her kurta with matching palazzo pants. Sanam teamed her ensemble with ivory flat sandals and the makeup was highlighted by pink tones. The side-swept streaked tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.
Pictures Source: Instagram