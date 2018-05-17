Madhuri's Style Will Lift You From All The Blues

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who celebrated her birthday recently, is just getting more radiant with age. With her effervescent charm, Madhuri lifted us from all the blues of the day.

While, her gorgeous beaming face made us go weak at the knees, Madhuri's stunning attire made our eyes freeze. Even our eyelids didn't bat as she bedazzled us in her ethnic avatar. Yes, the actress of a number of golden movies can never go wrong with traditional.

The starlet was dressed to kill in a rich royal blue sari that had a contemporary touch. The V-neck blouse of her magnificent yet simple attire was enhanced by fine floral applique work. And the sari was draped so perfectly that it accentuated her slender frame.

But more than her breathtaking sari, her heart-stopping jewellery by Mahesh Notandass dazzled us to the power of infinity. The diva wore a statement kundan polki necklace by the brand that perfectly complemented her outfit. She also sported intricate bangles and a delicate ring, which completed her look.

Madhuri was decked to the perfection. We are as dazed with her as you are. Don't you think her jewellery was simply stunning? Feel free to leave your views in the comments section.