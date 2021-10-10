Navratri 2021: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjana Sanghi, And Yami Gautam Have Traditional Outfit Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The 4th day of Navratras is about the orange hue and so, we suggest you wear orange outfits. This hue signifies warmth and exuberance and to inspire you, we have Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjana Sanghi, and Yami Gautam flaunting orange outfits. So, let's talk about their orange outfits for some Navratri 2021 fashion goals.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's Orange Suit

Madhuri Dixit Nene once flaunted an orange suit that featured a long kurta accentuated by subtle dotted patterns. It was an anarkali kurta that she wore and she teamed it with a lightweight net dupatta that was adorned with mukaish work. She paired her ensemble with golden embellished sandals, which went well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with elaborate gold jhumkis and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Yami Gautam's Orange Suit

Yami Gautam looked amazing in her orange suit that had a three-quarter-sleeved kurta adorned with intricately-done patterns and she teamed her kurta with matching palazzo pants. She also coordinated her ensemble with an orange dupatta that was enhanced by mukaish details and zari border. She upped her style quotient with heavy gold jewellery that included jhumkis and the makeup was marked with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The ponytail completed her look.

Sanjana Sanghi's Orange Sharara Suit

Sanjana Sanghi's orange sharara suit is ideal for those who want to dress up this Sunday for Navratri 2021 festivities. The actress wore an orange embellished kurta that featured an elaborate neckline and zari accents, and she paired it with flared bottoms and a complementing dupatta. Her jewellery game was strong with a glittering gold maangtikka and elaborate jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The long wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose orange outfit look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.