Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Minimally Done Lehenga Set And Pearl Jewellery is Ideal For Festive Occasions
Madhuri Dixit Nene looked gorgeous in her ensemble, which she wore for an event. The actress was styled by Ami Patel and not only her outfit but her jewellery game was also strong. The makeup game was about contrasts and if you want festive outfit ideas, this is the ensemble you should add to your wardrobe.
Speaking about her outfit, the actress wore an outfit that was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. She wore a lehenga set and made a strong case for minimalist fashion trends. The bodice of her lehenga was cropped and structured with sheer tones. The top was enhanced by floral accents and the high-waist skirt was accentuated by chevron patterns. The complementing dupatta was light and intricately done with gota border.
Madhuri Dixit opted for pearl jewellery from the label Rose. She wore statement pearl bangles, a sleek pearl neckpiece, and stunning pearl danglers with emerald stone. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. The cheekbones were meticulously contoured and the side-swept tresses completed her look. Madhuri Dixit Nene looked ethereal in her outfit. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam