    Madhuri Dixit Nene Aces The Old School Look And We Like It

    By
    |
    Madhuri Dixit Fashion

    Madhuri Dixit Nene kept it simple for the latest promotions of 'Total Dhamaal'. She looked classy as ever in her top and denims. The actress looked graceful and beckoned us to go old school when it comes to fashion. While she has been flaunting pantsuits these days, this time Madhuri opted for a simpler attire. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    So, Madhuri wore a top that seemed formal and was enhanced by an overlapping detail. It featured a zipper and was dipped in the shades of blue and purple. Her top was elaborated by floral accents and she teamed her collared full-sleeved top with dark blue jeans. She also wore a chic belt and pointed black pumps to spruce up her look.

    Madhuri Dixit Style

    She accessorised her look with a chic ring and studded hoop earrings to notch up her stylish avatar. Madhuri's makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her glam avatar. So, how did you find Madhuri Dixit's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 14:56 [IST]
