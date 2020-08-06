Made In Heaven And Raat Akeli Hai Actress Shivani Raghuvanshi’s Distinctive Fashion Game Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shivani Raghuvanshi has made her mark in the Hindi film industry. The actress is one of the most powerful budding talents in the industry and with series like Made in Heaven and more recently, Raat Akeli Hai, she has won the audience and critics alike. Shivani was also the lead actress in Titli, which was produced by Yash Raj Films and also performed beautifully in the short film, Devi. We obviously look forward to her acting but her fashion is also actually quite distinctive. You take a look at her Instagram feed and you wouldn't be able to take your eyes off her, such is her fashion and her photoshoots are real and perceptive. We have decoded her five soothing outfits for some major fashion inspiration.

Shivani Raghuvanshi’s White Dress Shivani Raghuvanshi recently gave us princess-meets-sportstar vibes with her white dress. The actress captioned her picture as, "Did cinderella wear shoes???" Her dress was designed by Pallavi Singh and it featured a blouse collared top and a layered skirt that was sheer and featured asymmetrical hem. Well, her dress looked straight out of fairytales. Styled by Shefali D, the actress teamed her dress with white and pink sports shoes thereby breaking the rules. She didn't wear jewellery and upped her look with a pink lip shade and the long side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Shivani Raghuvanshi’s Striped Dress More recently, Shivani Raghuvanshi also gave us a dress goal and we found this dress particularly inspiring as it was quarantine-perfect. Seated on a plush sofa chair by the window, the actress looked gorgeous in her ruffled off-shouldered dress that seemed a bit flared and crafted out of a soothing fabric. Her dress was enhanced by striped patterns and we thought it was a chic number. Her makeup was light with soft pink lip shade and the braided hairdo completed her stunning look. Shivani Raghuvanshi’s Kurti Set Styled by Shefali D, Shivani Raghuvanshi looked ethereal and lovely in her white traditional kurti set. Posed against a backdrop of trees and in a black and white dark frame, Shivani looked stunning. The actress wore an ensemble by Eka and it consisted of a flared white kurta, which was long and accentuated by intricate patterns. It was a subtly-embroidered number and she paired it with palazzo pants, which were short and matched with her kurti. She teamed her ensemble with beige-hued sandals and wore light accessories from Aaree Accessories. The makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and pink cheekbones. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Shivani Raghuvanshi’s Floral Pyjama Set Shivani Raghuvanshi also gave us floral inspiration with her ensemble that consisted of a top and pyjamas. She wore this ensemble for ELLExogaan and was styled by Spardha Malik. Her attire consisted of a short top that was full-sleeved and knotted at the front. The top had flared silhouette and she paired her top with matching pyjamas. Her attire was accentuated by nature-inspired patterns that consisted of green leaves and brown flowers. She enhanced her look with light pink lip shade and the side-parted copper tresses adorned with a dainty hair pin spruced up her look. Shivani Raghuvanshi’s Red Saree The actress also gave us simple saree goals in her red saree, which we so loved. Posed at a balcony with a lush green backdrop, Shivani Raghuvanshi took our breath away with this saree of hers. It was a red-hued saree that seemed crafted out of a light fabric. Her saree was plain red in colour - the darker shade and featured gold-toned piping and she teamed it with a sleeveless red blouse with gold-coloured circular motifs. She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was light with baby pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted tresses completed her look.

So, which outfit of Shivani Raghuvanshi's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Shivani Raghuvanshi's Instagram