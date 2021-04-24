Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Warina Hussain’s 5 Outfit Looks That You Can Easily Try Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Staying at home is of absolute importance amid Covid-19 pandemic and also please, don't be in denial about the pandemic, which is one of the (if not the) most tragic occurrences in the history. However, while sitting at home you keep yourself updated about the situation and news around, it is also equally important to keep yourself sane and away from anxiety. Fashion can help boost your mood and which is why we are curating stay-at-home fashion diaries. You don't have to buy new clothes but you can instead experiment with outfits from your wardrobe and to keep you inspired, we are talking only about the usual/basic outfits. And for the day, let's talk about five outfit looks of actress Warina Hussain, whose fashion wardrobe that we see on her Instagram feed is mostly highlighted by casual chic outfits - the kind of outfits that we could find in our wardrobes too. So, let decode her outfits for some stay-at-home fashion inspiration.

Warina Hussain's T-shirt Dress

With scorching summer heat, a casual t-shirt dress can totally offer respite from heat and offer comfort. Adding to that, a t-shirt dress can also look cool. So, if you have a t-shirt dress in your wardrobe, you can totally wear it like Warina Hussain did. The Loveyatri actress sported a casual t-shirt dress with a graphic print of a woman in a red lehenga and sunglasses. The t-shirt read 'trouble makers' and Warina captioned her picture as, "outfits don't lie 😈". You can team your tee dress with a pair of slippers and flip-flops. If you want to accessorise your look, you can do so with studs and edgy bracelets. Alternatively, you can also wear a cotton shirt dress. Also, if you have an oversized tee in terms of length, you can easily slay it like a t-shirt dress.

Warina Hussain's Top And Distressed Denims

We loved this fashionable look of Warina Hussain for it was so simple but she looked stunning. The actress wore a red sleeveless cropped top and paired it with distressed denims and a pair of sneakers. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and she flaunted her tresses in such a way that it gave a ponytail look. You can easily ace this look with a cropped top and distressed denims but make sure you give it a colour-blocked touch. You can also ace this look with a simple sleeveless top and denims. Further, if you have long tresses, you can try a ponytail look too with this combination.

Warina Hussain's Pheran

The actress also flaunted the traditional Kashmiri pheran that was gifted to her by her aunt. It was an ivory pheran with red-toned floral accents on the neckline and sleeves. She wore vibrant pink lip shade to accentuate her look. However, if you don't own a pheran, you can take a kurti or a flared kurta and pair it with palazzos, denims, trousers, or pyjamis. Additionally, depending on the hue of her outfit, you can also notch up your look with jewellery and wear a dupatta to complete the look. Or you can also wear a simple plain kurti and pair it with an embroidered dupatta too.

Warina Hussain's Top And Denim Dress

This was one of the most interesting outfits combination that Warina Hussain posted on her Instagram feed and this look of hers you can easily try at home. So, she took a white tee and layered it with a sleeveless denim bodycon dress with a zipper detailing. You might not have a white tee and denim dress but you can ace this look with a round-neck tee and a figure-hugging dress. You can team sandals with this ensemble and because you are staying at home, you may not want to wear pumps. Also, sports shoes would also go well with this look.

Warina Hussain's Pop Icons-Inspired Tee

There's nothing comfier than an oversized tee and Warina Hussain looked stunning in one of her oversized tees, which had a picture of the late legendary singer Tupac Shakur. Well, Warina has an envy-worthy collection of pop icons/culture inspired tees. She wore an edgy metallic chain with this top and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, glossy eye shadow, and winged eyeliner. The side-parted ponytail completed her look. Well, not only her look inspired us to flaunt a pop culture-inspired oversized tee or any oversized tee for that matter but also beckoned us to try makeup look like hers. You can pair a tee like this with shorts, baggy pyjamas, or tights.

Warina Hussain also surprised us today as she left the social media and posted a note regarding that. She captioned her picture as, "in Aamir sir's language dropping the pretence."

So, which outfit and look of Warina Hussain inspired you the most and you would like to try while you stay at home? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram