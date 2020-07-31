Love Aaj Kal Actress Giselli Monteiro’s Fashionable Looks Will Convince You To Dress Up

ENGLISH

    Brazilian supermodel and actress, Giselli Monteiro's movie, Love Aaj Kal has clocked 11 years today. The actress was in the supporting role and played the character of Harleen Kaur, a simple girl from Kal part of Love Aaj Kal. She looked so convincing in her role as a Punjabi woman that most of us thought that she is from India. Later, to our surprise, we found that she is a Brazilian model-turned-actress. Giselli is a successful supermodel today and she has appeared in a number of fashion campaigns, particularly in Sabyasachi photoshoots. Be it traditional or a western outfit, the supermodel knows how to rock it in style. Her Instagram is soothing to look at and inspiring too with her fashionable looks. We have decoded three amazing outfits for you.

    Courtesy: Nandini

    Giselli Monteiro's Top And Trousers

    In one of the photoshoots, Giselli Monteiro looked amazing in her outfit that consisted of a top and trousers. The supermodel looked sassy in her photoshoot and her outfit featured a round-collared sweater top, which absolutely exuded sporty vibes. She teamed it with a black-hued trouser that was knotted at the front. The actress and model looked amazing in her shiny sports shoes. The makeup seemed light and the middle-parted partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Courtesy: Tarun Khiwal For Sabyasachi

    Giselli Monteiro's Saree

    For one of the Sabyasachi photoshoots, the actress and model wore a saree that was contemporary and she looked elegant in her number. It was a sheer saree, which was enhanced by intricately-done nature-inspired accents in the shades of green and beige. Her saree also featured elaborate embellished border and Giselli Monteiro upped her look with a classy brown-toned wristwatch. She spruced up her look with a green-toned neckpiece and complementing earrings. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade, light eye shadow, and a tiny black bindi. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

    Courtesy: Nandini

    Giselli Monteiro's Shirt Dress

    Giselli Monteiro looked amazing in her shirt dress and slayed it in one of the photoshoots. She inspired us to up our fashion with this look of hers and her outfit was something we all can wear at home. So, she sported a full-sleeved mustard yellow flared shirt dress that was collared and buttoned. She teamed it with a collared grey jacket that was buttoned and colour-blocked her yellow dress. She paired her ensemble with grey and white sandals. The makeup was nude-toned and the middle-parted ebony tresses wrapped up her look.

    So, which look of Giselli Monteiro did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Cover Image Courtesy: Nandini

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
