Looking Their Best, The Raabta Couple In Kolkata

Kriti rocked her cute and pretty look in an adorable trench dress. With a pair of white sneakers and unique hairstyle, she rocked the look.

Sushanth, on the other hand was complementing Kriti and showcased his handsome look. Sushant looked dashingly hot in a cool blue Tee and a pair of denim jeans. With a pair of black sneakers, he completed the look.

