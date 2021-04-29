Lisa Haydon Figures Out How To Dress Her Baby Bump And Sets Maternity Goals In Green And Black Chic Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Making pregnancy fashionable has become a challenging task as well as the new trend in the Bollywood town. While the pretty maxis and mini dresses make for the perfect maternity wear but slaying them with utmost style and grace is not so easy. But for a few actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Lisa Haydon, it's like a piece of cake. Shattering all the norms, they took the pregnancy fashion goals to another level and made headlines with their stylish looks in their maternity outfits.

However, model-actress Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant for the third time, feels that getting the maternity fashion right is very challenging and that it took her three pregnancies to find out how to dress her baby bump. Even though she finds it quite a struggle sometimes, she has still set major goals for all would-be moms. In the latest pictures on her Instagram, Lisa was seen slaying in two maternity dresses - one was a knitted green number, while the other was a black tent dress. So, let us take a close look at her both chic outfits and decode it for goals.

Lisa Haydon In A Green Knitted Dress

Lisa Haydon was seen carrying her son Leo and flaunting her baby bump in a forest-green dress. It was a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline dress, which was accentuated by subtle pinstriped patterns. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress let loose her mid-parted long layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shimmer eye shadow, and light pink lip shade.

Lisa Haydon In A Black Tent Dress

Lisa Haydon sported a strappy black backless mini dress. The dress was well-fitted on the upper part with loose and flowy skirt, which made it breezy and added to the comfy vibes. The Housefull 3 actress tied her silky tresses into a low classic bun and wrapped up her look with black eyeliner, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these maternity looks of Lisa Haydon? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Lisa Haydon's Instagram