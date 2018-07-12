Let Mandira Bedi Teach You How To Team Ethnic Danglers With A Western Gown

Mandira Bedi is fit and fabulous. An actress and a fitness enthusiast, Mandira is quite a style icon too. She is always dressed to kill and has the most infectious smile ever. Recently, the actress channeled the icy queen avatar at the NRI of the Year Awards 2018 in Mumbai. She made the jaws drop, well but obviously.

But what caught our attention more were her deeply traditional danglers, which she teamed with her absolutely western gown. Now that was a rare pairing and it was such a difficult combination to pull off. Rather, the very thought of such a pairing would have created images of 'disastrous fashion moments' in our head but on Mandira, the very combo looked 'wow'.

Kudos to her for acing this difficult style. Coming to her dress, her dress was halter-necked and shimmery, perfect for a glam night. It was a sleeveless body-hugging gown that accentuated her lithe frame and featured a metallic touch. She was posed to perfection for the shutterbugs and accessorised her look with minimal accessories.

The makeup was natural but had a touch of pink. She beautifully mirrored the spirit of modern Indian women and totally won us over in her classy avatar.

Well, now we clearly want to try teaming ethnic danglers with a gown but will we able to carry it like Mandira Bedi?