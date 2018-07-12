Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Let Mandira Bedi Teach You How To Team Ethnic Danglers With A Western Gown

By
Mandira Bedi fashion

Mandira Bedi is fit and fabulous. An actress and a fitness enthusiast, Mandira is quite a style icon too. She is always dressed to kill and has the most infectious smile ever. Recently, the actress channeled the icy queen avatar at the NRI of the Year Awards 2018 in Mumbai. She made the jaws drop, well but obviously.

But what caught our attention more were her deeply traditional danglers, which she teamed with her absolutely western gown. Now that was a rare pairing and it was such a difficult combination to pull off. Rather, the very thought of such a pairing would have created images of 'disastrous fashion moments' in our head but on Mandira, the very combo looked 'wow'.

Mandira Bedi western looks

Kudos to her for acing this difficult style. Coming to her dress, her dress was halter-necked and shimmery, perfect for a glam night. It was a sleeveless body-hugging gown that accentuated her lithe frame and featured a metallic touch. She was posed to perfection for the shutterbugs and accessorised her look with minimal accessories.

The makeup was natural but had a touch of pink. She beautifully mirrored the spirit of modern Indian women and totally won us over in her classy avatar.

Well, now we clearly want to try teaming ethnic danglers with a gown but will we able to carry it like Mandira Bedi?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood mandira bedi
    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue