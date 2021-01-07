On Bipasha Basu’s Birthday, The 3 Stunning Lehenga Goals From The Gorgeous Diva Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Known for her acting chops, her fitness regimen, and of course fashion, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover is one of the most followed actresses of the Indian film industry. She is famous for her role of Sanjana in the horror classic Raaz, a businesswoman in Corporate, and a successful model in Bachna Ae Haseeno among others. Not just on-screen, Bipasha has often left us awestruck with her showstopper looks. Her fashion is highly talked about and be it traditional or western outfits, the diva always slays it in style. Born on 7 January, 1979, we are going to talk about her traditional fashion on her birthday. And since, it is the season of weddings, we are going to decode her three different lehenga looks for goals. So, on her birthday, here are three stunning lehenga looks of hers.

Bipasha Basu's Grey Lehenga

Grey is often the most overlooked colour and actually, it is the hue which can totally make you look a class apart. Pantone's Colour of the Year 2021, Grey is what Bipasha Basu wore for the festive occasion. She wore a Gopi Vaid lehenga for Diwali and her ensemble consisted of a long kurta - the kind of lehenga top, which has made a huge comeback. She paired her kurta with a flared complementing skirt that was panelled. While her kurta was accentuated by intricate gold-toned embellished details, her skirt was enhanced by textured floral accents. We also loved the elaborate pom-poms on the hem of her quarter-sleeved kurta. She teamed her lehenga with a matching dupatta that featured golden mukaish accents. Her embellished gold juttis were from Fizzy Goblet. The gemstone earrings were from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. The makeup was highlighted by magenta-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The partly-tied highlighted tresses completed her look. So, for those of you looking forward to grey hue and long kurtas in lehengas, this attire is perfect for you.

Bipasha Basu's Embellished Lehenga

If you are a fan of embellishments, diverse colours, and mirror-work, this is the lehenga for you. For the Asiana Wedding Weekend, Bipasha Basu was dressed to slay in this gorgeous modern lehenga of hers. The actress wore a lehenga that consisted of a silver fringe-detailed blouse and a structured skirt. Her blouse was silver and shimmering, and also had white-toned embellished detailing on the neckline. The skirt was panelled and featured colourful mirror-work and geometric patterns in the shades of green and pink. She also carried a champagne dupatta with her that was subtly-done. She kept her jewellery game light with a bangle and ring. The makeup was enhanced by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The short side-swept bob tresses rounded out her look.

Bipasha Basu's White And Gold Lehenga

For those who love minimalism in fashion but some modern touch too, this lehenga of Bipasha Basu is perfect for you. The actress wore a white and gold lehenga by Shantanu & Nikhil for an event and looked amazing as ever. She wore a white-hued blouse that had statement sleeves, which were accentuated by a swirling ruffled touch. The skirt was enhanced by a stunning sprinkle of gold at the border and subtle accents. The complementing dupatta was light and featured motifs in a golden hue. We absolutely loved her ensemble. She accessorised her look with an intricately-done ring, an elaborate pair of earrings and a heavy maangtikka from Golecha's Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and meticulously contoured cheekbones. The long wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which lehenga look of hers did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Bipasha Basu!

Courtesy: Bipasha Basu's Instagram