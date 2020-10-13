LFW 2020 Digital Edition: Mrunal Thakur Is The Finale Showstopper; Details Inside Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

The winter-festive edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2020 will be from 21st October to 25th October and like India Couture Week, this edition of LFW will also take a digital format. Designers including Urvashi Kaur, Gaurang, Raw Mango, Amit Aggarwal, Kunal Rawal, Anavila, Farah Sanjana, and more would be presenting their collection and we are all so excited.

And the rising and talented actress, Mrunal Thakur, who has acted in movies and series including Super 30 and Ghost Stories, will be seen gracing the virtual runway of the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale, as the finale showstopper. "Walking at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale has always been a dream for me and this season being the digital-first, season fluid edition is very special for me. I am thrilled that Lakmé this season has a fresh new theme that encourages everyone to be Spotlight Ready. I love bold eyes and the extra drama that it can add up to a glam look. The new Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Collection has become my ultimate favourite for every occasion and it's impossible to pick one," expressed Mrunal Thakur, Lakmé Ambassador.

The grand finale of the upcoming LFW 2020 will witness innovative and futuristic designer Rimzim Dadu and young and emerging Saaksha & Kinni. The showcase scheduled will be telecasted on 25th October at Lakmé Fashion Week's and the season fluid edition will be inspired by the beauty brand's theme 'Spotlight'.

"It is an absolute honour to be the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer this season. Lakmé Fashion Week has played a crucial role in my journey as a designer in the Indian fashion industry. In sync with the season's beauty theme, my collection puts a spotlight on sculpted metallics for the festive season. I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to showcase my signature style and bring my design philosophy to life," said designer Rimzim Dadu about the collection and the show.

Designer duo, Saaksha Bhat & Kinnari Kamat, who has impressed us with their outfits on a number of occasions and boast an amazing celebrity clientele, also expressed their pleasure on getting to show their collection at the grand finale and spoke about the collection, "Working with Lakmé Fashion Week is always a pleasure - it is where we had our first show as part of GenNext and is a platform that has supported and encouraged our ideas and talent. Our collection is inspired by the theme 'spotlight'. Through our collection, we are celebrating the strong, resilient spirit of the Banjara tribe and their zest for life. We are extremely thrilled about this association with Lakmé and it's an honour to have the opportunity to showcase our collection as Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designers."

This season is about showing the future of fashion and in this regard, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé said, "This season, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale will put the spotlight on the future of fashion. We are delighted to partner with talented designers Rimzim Dadu and the young duo of Saaksha & Kinni. We are also pleased to have Mrunal Thakur debut as the showstopper for the finale in continuation with the campaign for the spotlight collection we've just launched. We hope audiences will enjoy the #Spotlightready showcase."

So, are you excited as we are for the upcoming LFW 2020?