Just In
- 24 min ago Britney Spears Reveals She Suffered Irreversible Nerve Damage: Know About What Caused The Condition
- 1 hr ago Aries Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
- 2 hrs ago 7 Styling Tips To Dress Up Your Baby Girl
- 4 hrs ago Thanksgiving Day 2022: Know About The Origin, Feasts And Celebrations
Don't Miss
- News Compare Congress's 60 year-rule to our 5-year rule: Thakur in Himachal
- Travel Varanasi – Gateway To Gods
- Movies Huma Qureshi Delivers Her Third Consecutive Flop Bollywood Film With Double XL
- Education IGNOU 2022 July Admissions: Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Know How To Apply
- Technology Oppo A58 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Which Android Smartphones Does It Compete With?
- Automobiles MG Hector Hybrid Launched In Indonesia At Rs 24.5 Lakh; Might Make Its Way To Indian Market Soon
- Finance Buy Two Large Cap & Mid Cap PSU Banking Stocks, Brokerage Sees Gains Up To 17% 12 Months
- Sports Matthew Hayden reveals what makes Suryakumar Yadav such a threat in T20 cricket
Kriti Sanon’s Vibrant Modern Saree Look Hints At Edgy Fashion, Pics!
Kriti Sanon is one diva whose sartorial choices continue to wow us and make for great style inspiration. The talented star is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and flaunted an edgy saree look for one of the promotions. Kriti's multicolour saree served as a major fashion inspiration for bold and eclectic style!
Image: Instagram
Keep reading to get more insights into Kriti's edgy saree look:
Image: Instagram
The beautiful Kriti Sanon looked breathtaking in a modern saree look. She donned a vibrant saree by designer Ranbir Mukherjee. The modern six yards featured an abstract design with multicolours over the white base fabric. The colours including black, pink, yellow, and orange appeared eye-catchy and dramatic. Kriti matched the eclectic saree with a black and white striped bralette that added oomph and glamour to her look.
Kriti gave a perfect inspiration for experimenting with trendy prints and patterns. Abstract, geometrical print ensembles make a chic choice for modern style requirements. And saree being a quintessential ethnic garment can make a chic option with such design and patterns.
Image: Instagram
To complement the modern saree outfit, Kriti opted for minimal and curated jewellery that included square stud earrings, a statement ring, and a couple of black and white bangles. The colour of the jewellery matched perfectly with her chosen outfit. The Mimi movie star painted her nails black which added an edgy and chic appeal to her contemporary and vibrant style.
Image: Instagram
The Bhediya movie actress sported a minimal makeup look with a subtle eye palette, blushed cheeks, and a glossy pink tint on the lips. Kriti styled her hair in a simple, messy high ponytail hairdo that allowed her backless blouse design to be visible!
- fashion7 Styling Tips To Dress Up Your Baby Girl
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever African Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, And More Feature Modish Style
- bollywood wardrobeRaashii Khanna Giving Us Fashion Inspirations For The Wedding Season
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever European Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright And More Flaunt Edgy Style
- bollywood wardrobePalak Muchhal And Mithoon Sharma Wedding: Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana, And More Attend The Reception In Style
- bollywood wardrobeShoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Exudes Grace In Ethnic Ensemble At Her Nikah, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeJanhvi Kapoor Slays The Bodycon Outfits Style, Top 6 picks!
- bollywood wardrobePalak Muchhal Radiates In Ethnic Lehenga Ensemble At Her Mehendi Function, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Looks Pretty In Traditional Outfit At Her Haldi Ceremony, Pics!
- women fashionEasy Styling Tips To Camouflage Love Handles
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon In Pink Sequin Saree Gives Inspiration For Occasional Wear, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeTabu Birthday Special: 6 Classic Looks By The Timeless Diva