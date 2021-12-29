Kriti Sanon Slays It In Her Brown Suit; Shows Us How To Look Like The Most Important Person In The Room Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon had our attention and inspired us to invest in a formal suit this winter season. She looked stunning and her styling was done to perfection. The makeup, quite effortlessly, upped her look. Whether you are a boss lady or the lady, who doesn't need tags like boss to feel like one, this is the attire that can simply make you look like the most important person in the room. So, let's talk about Kriti Sanon's attire and look.

So, Kriti Sanon wore an all-brown suit and she was styled by Tanya Ghavri. Her ensemble came from Massimo Dutti and it was ideal for formal occasions in the winter season. Crafted from 100% wool, the blazer featured peak-lapel collar, two-flap pockets, and three button cuffs. This blazer of hers is priced at Rs. 14,490. The matching V-neckline waistcoat with two side pockets and button fastening is priced at Rs. 6,490. She also wore matching trousers and Kriti Sanon was a vision in her ensemble. She teamed her attire with black asymmetrical Julie heels from Oceedee.

Speaking about her accessory game, it was minimal and on-point. She upped her look with gold-toned studs and complementing rings that went well with her look. Her makeup was beautifully done with tan-brown lip shade and smokey kohl with impeccably-brushed eyebrows. The highlighted bun completed her look. Kriti Sanon beckoned trends with this look of hers. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: R I T I K A S H A H