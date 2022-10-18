Kriti Sanon Looks Alluring In White And Golden Saree; Gives Diwali Fashion Inspiration Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

When it comes to chic fashion, no one does it better than Actress Kriti Sanon! The gorgeous diva never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. The Mimi star was recently spotted at actor Ayushmann Khurran's Diwali bash wearing a chic white and golden saree. Kriti's festive saree outfit is perfect to get inspired to ace your Diwali ethnic look!

Keep reading as we decode Kriti Sanon's modern saree ensemble:

Kriti oozed glamour and panache in a white and golden saree. Her lightweight, plain saree featured a lovely golden leaf applique work at the border. The white and golden colour combination of the six yards looked festive and appropriate.

Silk sarees with heavy weave work and golden borders are often chosen as festive wear. Kriti gave a major festive fashion inspiration to all those who like to opt for modern saree outfits on special occasions and festivals. The lightweight saree with sequin, applique, and gotta patti work adds shine and festive touch to the Indian and fusion wear.

Her accessories need a special mention too. Kriti perfectly complemented and completed her chic saree look with chosen accessories. Golden hoop earrings, a couple of bracelets, and a statement ring matched well with her white and gold saree!

Kriti's makeup was minimal and natural. There was a hint of shimmer and shine with the matte gold eyelid colour and nude lip tint. Kriti's eye makeup included a dark liner and curly lashes look. Her eyebrows were also made prominent with brow colour.

Her hairdo featured an open hairdo style with a middle parting. Kriti accentuated the regal look by styling the tresses with slight waves at the ends!