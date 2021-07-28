Kriti Sanon's Lime Green Dress Or Brown Jacket Dress: Which One Do You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon has gained a lot of appreciation for her movie Mimi that released on 26 July 2021, ahead of her birthday on 27 July. The Bollywood actress has been promoting her movie stylishly and flaunted two gorgeous outfits. While one of her ensembles was a brown-hued overlapping dress, the other one was a textured lime-green dress. She was styled by Sukriti Grover and we have decoded her outfits and looks for you.

Kriti Sanon's Brown Jacket Dress

Kriti Sanon looked amazing in her ensemble that featured a structural silhouette. Her dress had an overlapping lapel collar that was belted and she teamed her ensemble with brown sandals with strappy details. The actress accessorised her look with large hoops and chic rings, which went well with her look. While her earrings were from Minerali, the rings were from Aquamarine and Ineze. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and coffee-brown and pink eye shadow. The wavy bun hairdo completed her look.

Kriti Sanon's Lime-Green Dress

The Mimi actress also wore a textured lime-green dress that was full-sleeved with a plunging neckline. Her attire was from Alina Anwar Couture and the dress was a bodycon number with glittering silver tones. She teamed her dress with Kat Maconie sandals that were multi-hued and complemented her outfit. She upped her look with tiny hoops from Joolry. The makeup was enhanced by mauve-pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted copper tresses rounded out her look.

So, which dress of Kriti Sanon did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR