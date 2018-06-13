Kriti Sanon Is The Floral Delight At The IIFA 2018 Press Meet

Kriti Sanon is only stepping up her fashion game with her every public appearance. Although only seven movies old, Kriti has wooed the film industry with her acting skills and style sense. Recently, she showed up looking stunning as ever at the IIFA Awards press meet.

The actress with very casual and trendy fashion sensibility had us falling head over heels in love with her at the prestigious film event. The diva went a little more dressy than usual, as she sported a floral dress.

Designed by Lola by Suman B, Kriti wore a thigh-length off-shoulder attire that perfectly hugged her lithe frame and registered her position as one of the best-dressed celebs this week. Her dress consisted of a tube-top bodice and tiny sleeves. Well, that clearly flaunted her beautiful collar bones. Kriti's dress was structural but it was the huge black bow-shaped belt that truly accentuated it and made her look more dramatic.

We loved that she didn't sport the usual pastels and instead went for darker hues. The floral design on her attire was not only eye-catching but redefined the flower hues. The leggy lass teamed her look with black pencil heels, soft pink lip shade, and beautiful danglers. We thought her slightly loose bun went well with her elegant avatar.

Yes, Kriti completed her look with a million dollar smile and she looked pretty AF. Don't you all think her dress was captivating?