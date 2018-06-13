Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kriti Sanon Is The Floral Delight At The IIFA 2018 Press Meet

By Devika
Kriti Sanon IIFA 2018

Kriti Sanon is only stepping up her fashion game with her every public appearance. Although only seven movies old, Kriti has wooed the film industry with her acting skills and style sense. Recently, she showed up looking stunning as ever at the IIFA Awards press meet.

The actress with very casual and trendy fashion sensibility had us falling head over heels in love with her at the prestigious film event. The diva went a little more dressy than usual, as she sported a floral dress.

Designed by Lola by Suman B, Kriti wore a thigh-length off-shoulder attire that perfectly hugged her lithe frame and registered her position as one of the best-dressed celebs this week. Her dress consisted of a tube-top bodice and tiny sleeves. Well, that clearly flaunted her beautiful collar bones. Kriti's dress was structural but it was the huge black bow-shaped belt that truly accentuated it and made her look more dramatic.

Kriti Sanon IIFA 2018

We loved that she didn't sport the usual pastels and instead went for darker hues. The floral design on her attire was not only eye-catching but redefined the flower hues. The leggy lass teamed her look with black pencil heels, soft pink lip shade, and beautiful danglers. We thought her slightly loose bun went well with her elegant avatar.

Yes, Kriti completed her look with a million dollar smile and she looked pretty AF. Don't you all think her dress was captivating?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kriti sanon iifa
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue