Mimi Promotions: Kriti Sanon Looks A Class Apart In Her Pink Dress; Her Eye Makeup Is Too Good!

Kriti Sanon started Mimi promotions and in style. For the first promotional round, the actor flaunted a classy pink dress. She was styled by Sukriti Grover and the actress looked gorgeous in her ensemble. Her attire made for a perfect party number, particularly you want to look simply stunning. Apart from her attire, her eye makeup was also done beautifully.

So, the diva wore a structured pink dress that was designed by Alex Perry. Her attire was full-sleeved and had a square-shaped neckline. It was a body-hugging dress and Kriti Sanon looked smart as ever in her attire. While her dress was just so on-point and fabulous, her heels too left us speechless and we wish we had a pair of those. She teamed her ensemble with multi-hued heels that accentuated her look and came from Kat Maconie.

As for her jewellery game, it was minimal and light. She spruced up her look with a pair of modern hoops and chic rings. Her rings came from the label, Zillionaire. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones but the real highlight of her look was the eye makeup. She went for a colour-blocked eye makeup and convinced us to try this makeup out. Done by makeup artist Adrian Jacobs, the makeup featured a blue eyeliner on the upper portion and pink eye shadow effect under her eyes. The middle-parted highlighted straight tresses completed her look. Kriti Sanon looked beautiful. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR