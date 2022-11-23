Just In
Kriti Sanon Gives The Bond Girl Vibes In A Thigh-High Slit Dress, Pics!
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the fashionistas who is forever willing to experiment with her fashion choices. The Bhedhiya movie star's on and off-screen looks are turning out to be a style lookbook for everyone who seeks and breathes fashion. From Indian ethnic to edgy modern, Ms.Sanon slays all the looks like a fashion pro. She recently sported a fashionable look for her upcoming movie Bhediya's promotion and instantly impressed fashion pundits and enthusiasts!
Image: Instagram
Here's everything you should know about Kriti's sultry avatar:
Image: Instagram
Fashion gurus always stress the fact that it should be personal and to each his own and rightfully so. The style trends keep changing within a blink and allow fashion lovers to keep experimenting with their looks. And that's the interesting part about fashion! Now, when it comes to 'daring fashion', it is all about presenting a look that sort of adds an edgy, glamorous look to the wear!
Kriti Sanon's latest look can be perfectly labeled as bold and daring. The talented Hindi movie star channeled her inner style goddess in a copper colour satin outfit from the shelves of Alamour The Label. Kriti posted this breathtaking look on her Instagram and expressed her views about exuding Bond girl vibes in it!
The Mimi movie star's satin fabric designer outfit featured a corset-style structured bust, thin shoulder straps, and a body-hugging silhouette. The copper-orange hue of the outfit appeared simply offbeat and the ruched design drape at the waist accentuated Kriti's fabulous features.
Image: Instagram
To accentuate her chic ensemble, Kriti opted for a few statement jewellery pieces. She wore metallic hue big hoop earrings and layered matte gold bangles. Her footwear comprised silver strappy heels that perfectly contributed to the daring thigh-high slit of the chosen ensemble.
Image: Instagram
The Bhediya movie actress's metallic outfit look was made complete with matte, bronzed makeup. Kriti featured a dewy look with slightly shimmery bronze eyeshadow, smudged kohl, darkened brows, and a tinted nude gloss on the lips. She styled her hair in open loose curls with bronze tone highlights!
