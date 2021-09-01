Black Or White, Konkona Sensharma Can Give You Cues On How To Style Your Classic Shirt Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you want to look a class apart, you should definitely follow the fashion game of Konkona Sensharma. She opts for the most interesting ensembles and the latest two attire of hers are a proof. She was styled by Who Wore What When and while, one outfit of hers was about abstract splash, the other ensemble was about muted tones. But we thought that both her outfits were about styling the shirt right. So, let's decode both her outfits that inspired us to up our fashion game.

Konkona Sensharma's White And Red Skirt Set

The actress looked amazing in her white and red skirt set that was designed by Payal Khandwala. Her ensemble consisted of a white collared shirt and a flared high-waist pleated skirt. The attire was plain-hued and enhanced by red, pink, and brown splash. It was a gorgeous number and Konkona accessorised her look with a silver neckpiece that came from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy-brown lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her stylish look.

Konkona Sensharma's Black And Grey Pants Set

Konkona Sensharma looked stunning in her black and grey pants set. She wore a structured black shirt that was collared and came from the label, Khara Kapas and her high-waist grey textured pants were flared and were from the label, Pause. It was an excellent combination, perfect as a formal wear and she paired her ensemble with pointed sandals that went well with her attire. Konkona accessorised her look with heavy silver earrings that were from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her fashionable look.

So, which outfit of Konkona Sensharma's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu