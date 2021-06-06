Konkona Sensharma’s Ajeeb Daastaans Promotional Round Also Includes A Stunning Indigo Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Konkona Sensharma is a saree connoisseur and she always leaves us speechless with her saree looks. For the promotions of the Netflix webseries, Ajeeb Daastaans, Konkona flaunted a number of stunning sarees. The latest saree of hers also made a strong case for handlooms and she was styled meticulously by Who Wore What When. We have decoded this saree look of hers for some major saree inspiration.

For one of the promotional rounds, the Ek Thi Daayan actress wore a saree that came from the label, Injiri. It was the indigo tone-on-tone saree that was accentuated by hand tie and dye and discharged prints on silk. She teamed her draped fluid garment with a t-shirt-black blouse that not only went well with her saree but also gave her look a contemporary touch. Konkona Sensharma looked smart in her saree and gave us office wear goals. She paired her saree with a pair of black-hued sandals.

As for jewellery, she sported antique silver jewellery, which spruced up her traditional look. The statement ring and exquisite danglers from Neeta Boochra- Silver Centrre complemented her attire. The makeup was highlighted by brown lipstick shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable middle-parted tresses completed her look. Konkona Sensharma looked amazing in her saree. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur