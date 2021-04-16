Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions: Konkona Sensharma Beckons Us To Drape An Earthy Tone Saree And Stay At Home Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Konkona Sensharma started the promotions of Ajeeb Daastaans and for the latest promotional round, she flaunted a gorgeous saree and inspired us to stay at home. A handloom connoisseur, Konkona seemed relaxed lounging on a sofa in her linen saree. She was styled by Who Wore What When and with hair and makeup done by Konkona, herself. So, let's decode her attire and look.

Konkona wore a pretty linen saree, with which she exuded soothing vibes and beckoned us to invest in earthy hues. Her muted-toned saree seemed like an ideal wear for working at home or indulging in pastimes, like reading a book. It wasn't just her earthy saree that was striking but how she upped her traditional look with a blouse. Konkona Sensharma wore a floral-patterned blouse with her saree and showed us how a blouse can accentuate the saree look.

As for her jewellery, she notched up her look with intricate Fleur Studs from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Priced at INR 13,350, her studs were handcrafted in sterling silver with gold and hydro-glass tones enhancing the jewellery piece. The studs went well with her saree and the makeup was light and minimally done. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Konkona Sensharma looked stunning. So, what do you think about her saree and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Damini Das