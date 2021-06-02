Just In
Konkona Sensharma’s Understated Saree And Long Dress For Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions
Konkona Sensharma had been promoting Ajeeb Daastaans last month and the viewers enjoyed hers and Aditi Rao Hydari's segment in the anthology the most. And she did promote the series in style with her distinctive fashion. For one of the occasions, she wore an understated saree, and for the other promotional round, she wore a polka-dotted attire. She was styled by Who Wore What When for both occasions. Let's decode her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.
Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur
Konkona Sensharma's Understated Saree
The seasoned actress and director with thoughtful movies to her credit, Konkona Sensharma wore a saree that was designed by Anavila Misra. Her saree featured a floral blouse and soothing linen drape. The blouse was accentuated by pink-toned floral accents on a white base and the drape was impeccably pleated. She accessorised her look with elaborate gold earrings from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas and also flaunted a nose pin. The makeup was highlighted by brown-toned lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The tiny red bindi also upped her look. She rounded out her avatar with a middle-parted bun hairdo.
Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur
Konkona Sensharma's Polka-Dots Dress
The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actress also made a strong case for long flared dresses with her dress. Perfect for summers, her outfit was splashed in dark-blue hue with white polka-dotted patterns. The pleated accents accentuated her attire, which had pockets too. The attire was from the label, Khara Kapas. Her statement silver neckpiece came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was marked by brown lip shade and subtle kohl. The contouring was meticulously done and the loose braided hairdo totally complemented her look.
So, which outfit of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.